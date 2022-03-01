OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A study by WalletHub ranks cities using a combined score of several metrics and Overland Park, Kansas made the top-10.

WalletHub uses the combined scores of emotional & physical well-being, income & employment and community & environment to determine the city’s happiness. Overland Park sits at the No. 8 spot behind six Pacific Northwest cities and one northeastern city.

TOP-10

Fremont, California Columbia, Maryland San Francisco, California San Jose, California Irvine, California Madison, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington Overland Park, Kansas Huntington Beach, California San Diego, California

Thirty metrics were used to determine scores for the rankings including retail opioid prescriptions dispensed, unemployment rate, divorce rates, and more.

Overland Park received an overall score of 67.46 and happiest city Fremont, California scored 77.13.

Overland Park scores

Emotional & Physical Well-Being: 12th overall

Income & Employment: 54th overall

Community & Environment: 13th overall

The Kansas City suburb ranked third overall in “highest adequate-sleep rate” behind South Burlington, Vermont and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kansas City, Missouri scored 45.61 and ranking at 152 out of the 182 cities surveyed.