OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.

This winter, crew members on staff will receive some extra money during each storm.

Plow drivers – $150 per storm

Small truck drivers – $100 per storm

Support staff – $50 per storm

The money will be on top of the regular salary, which starts at $18 per hour, as well as any overtime.

Plow drivers who work throughout the season will also receive a minimum $1,500 bonus.

“Winter weather events take our staff away from family and friends. Snow and ice fall in the freezing cold, at night, on holidays, during Chiefs games, and sometimes for several days in a row,” Public Works Maintenance Operations Manager Joshua Welge said. “These shifts take personal sacrifices from our crews, so it’s important we recognize the work they’re doing to serve the community.”

Current and new staff are eligible for the incentive program and anyone interested in singing up can visit the city’s website.

