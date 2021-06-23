Overland Park releases more photos from John Albers police shooting investigation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The city of Overland Park has released dozens more photos in its investigation into the police shooting of 17-year-old John Albers.

Albers was shot and killed by an Overland Park police officer on Jan. 20, 2018. Officer Clayton Jenison shot the teen as he backed out of his garage. Officers were called to Albers’ home that night after friends reported he had been threatening to hurt himself on social media.

Later, Jenison was allowed to resign after the Johnson County district attorney decided not to charge him in connection with the deadly shooting.

Since then, Albers’ family has fought for more transparency and open records in Overland Park. In 2019, the family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $2.3 million.

This April, the city released a redacted version of its nearly 500-page report on Albers’ killing, including numerous photos and videos from the investigation. The report provided new insight into the perspectives of the four Overland Park officers who responded to Albers’ home first, including an in-depth interview with Jenison.

The following report and files were previously released in April:

Now on Wednesday, Overland Park has released more photos that weren’t necessarily included in that report.

The city said its sharing a series of still photos from a dash camera video as part of a recent open records request. The city said the content of the photos is not new; the dash camera footage where the photos were pulled has already been released.

The photos capture the dash camera view from police responding, Albers backing out of his garage and the teen then being shot by Jenison. You can view the photos here; viewer discretion is advised.

The photos were found in an unlabeled, compressed folder, the city said. They had been filed with autopsy photos, which were not made public out of respect to the Albers family.

“Following the discovery of the still photos, staff conducted another review of the files provided to the City by the OISIT team and can confirm there are no additional records that have not been disclosed,” Overland Park officials said in a statement.