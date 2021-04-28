Overland Park residents concerned after city removes traffic signal at intersection, causing multiple crashes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An increase in crashes at an Overland Park intersection is making some residents upset.



Six months ago, the city removed the stoplights at 91st and Glenwood Street and eventually replaced it with two way stop signs.



“Safety is the primary concern and that’s the concern of all the residents I’ve spoken with,” Donna Palatas, a resident in Overland Park said.



Palatas has lived near the intersection of 91st and Glenwood Street for years.

She said the drive from her Overland Park home and back has never been a concern until six months ago.

In October, the city removed the stoplights at the intersection and installed a flashing operation, that would eventually turn into two-way stops sign on the north and south side of Glenwood Street.

“There have now been eight crashes at the intersection since the light was taken down,” Palatas said.

Palatas has seen the aftermath of recent crashes and shared pictures with FOX4.

The city also replaced the traffic lights at 91st and Lamar Avenue.

It said the traffic lights were taken down because it was at the end of its life span and the traffic volume at the intersections weren’t enough to merit replacing the traffic signals. But Palatas said the increase in crashes tell a different story.



Overland Park Police said in 2018 there were two crashes at the intersection during the year.

In 2019 there were three and in 2020 there were four after the traffic lights were taken down.

There have been four wrecks this year so far with the most recent one happening on Monday.

“It’s a racing track down here,” Ralph Beck, an Overland Park resident said. “It’s so unique because you got all this commercial traffic coming from Metcalf this way merging into two lanes.”



With the city continuing to grow, people like Beck and Palatas hope city officials rethink their decision sooner than later.

Palatas started a petition on change.org. It has over 300 signatures.

