Overland Park residents grow frustrated with road treatment as city considers another round

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — There’s a controversy brewing in Overland Park over how the city paves its streets. Some residents say the material used is dangerous to cars and people.

The 2,000 lane miles in Overland Park are covered with chip seal. It was put down in 2014, and when news broke that the city would again coat the streets in chip seal this summer, some folks began pushing back.

Sweeping up rocks and debris from her street has become an unwelcome chore for Sheila Rodriguez.

“Several neighbors had to have rotors replaced in the their cars. Several others had to have brakes replaced. It gets lodged up in the brake system,” she said.

Chip seal is a process where liquid asphalt is laid down to seal the road, then a layer of chipped rock is put on top to help protect the seal.

Rodriguez said it’s dangerous, has cost residents money and hurts Overland Park neighborhoods.

“For the first 18 years we lived here, this was an amazing place to live,” Rodriguez said. “I mean, you couldn’t finish dinner fast enough so that you could get out and join everybody playing kickball in the cul-de-sac.”

But neighborhood kick ball games and other activities died out after people began getting severely hurt after falling on the pavement.

Two years ago, 11-year-old Avery Allen was injured after taking a tumble on the rough road.

“I was hurt from like the center of my forehead to like right here,” she said, pointing around the right upper part of her face. “So it was all ripped up, and you could almost see like the muscles in my face.”

Overland Park city engineer Lorraine Basalo said safety is her top priority, and the city has received just one complaint of an injury due to chip seal.

“If there are any situations in the streets, or anywhere in the city, that residents have a concern, bring it to our attention,” she said.

Rodriguez said her homeowners association and others have been complaining about the problem for years.

“We have been pretty vocal about our dissatisfaction with chip seal, but it’s fallen on deaf ears,” she said.

Overland Park is the only city in Johnson County that uses chip seal to pave the roads. It is significantly cheaper than other ways of paving.

The city has pavement data that dates back to the 1980s, and the streets are evaluated every two years. In 2005, there were also complaints about chip seal, so the city switched to another method called micro-surfacing, thinking it would be an acceptable alternative.

“What happened, though, is that after we got the data on it and we did the pavement evaluations, not only was it more expensive, it didn’t preserve the pavements as well. The deterioration rates were higher,” Overland Park supervisory civil engineer Wayne Gudenkauf said.

The Overland Park City Council will vote on whether to move forward with the chip seal project Monday.