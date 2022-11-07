OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Downtown regulars in Overland Park, Kansas, all agree. Their celebrated farmers market needs a facelift.

On Monday, it could move a step closer to getting a makeover, as city councilmembers consider new renderings of an updated downtown market, which is considered a cash cow for downtown merchants.

The market, which sits just off Marty Street, is designed to push traffic, and dollars, into downtown Overland Park.

Twice per week from mid-April to early December, growers come to sell their produce and other goods at the market’s stalls.

Revamping the market has been on the table for years.

“It’s a space we know the community loves,” Overland Park spokesperson Meg Ralph said.

Ralph said the community engagement process has led to a new set of renderings, which depict the market with updates to the pavilion structure as well as the nearby clock tower. The current plan also includes space for private development, like a potential office building.

The council could also vote to rebuild the pavilion in the same model we see now.

“Now, with the process we’re going through, it’s just really looking at — is there something to do other than just rebuild the market space as it stands now? Is there something more we can do with this space that creates a better overall community amenity?” Ralph said on Monday.

The current plan also includes new features along Marty Street, which connects the market to the core of downtown Overland Park.

Nancy Smith, who works at We Got Your Back Apparel, said downtown thrives on days when the market is busy.

“We really appreciate them channeling the new market and expanding it. It helps us in the long run. It really does,” Smith said. “Word of mouth gets around. They love a small area like this.”

The city believes as many as 10,000 people come here on a busy Saturday.

Don’t expect a final decision anytime soon. Ralph said once city leaders decide what this space will look like, they’ll need to debate means of paying for it, and that could take some time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.