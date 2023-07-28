OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park restaurant at the center of aggravated sexual assault charges involving Patrick Mahomes’ brother has closed until further notice.

Just last week, Aspen Restaurant & Lounge owner Aspen Vaughn told FOX4 she would not have called police the night Jackson Mahomes is accused of sexually assaulting her in her office last February.

Vaughn said the father of a server Mahomes shoved made the call. But she went public with the alleged assault and provided video of it to the Kansas City Star.

Court documents also reveal she claimed Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissed her three different times.

Vaughn described the months since the Feb. 25 incident as “exhausting” and wants to “just go back to normal.”

“What happened that evening we don’t condone it – it wasn’t OK, but in the same aspect we have our lives to live and to go on, and I feel like a lot of people just made assumptions and came after us,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn told FOX4 last week business was off 75% and it had been vandalized. She had hoped the case would blow over.

“We’ve had gas pipes cut. We’ve had the AC pipes cut from the outside, you know – you name it – it’s pretty much happened,” Vaughn said.

Now, months later, Aspen’s owner said she believes the situation has been blown out of proportion. When asked if she would have called the police herself that evening, she added the following:

“No I would not,” Vaughn said.

Jackson Mahomes faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery.

When FOX4 asked an Aspens manager Friday the reason for closing, she said they were not at liberty to say.