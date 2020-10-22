Overland Park reveals first look at future Whataburger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Following news that Whataburger is opening at least two future metro locations, Overland Park revealed the first renderings of what its store may look like on Thursday afternoon.

Hey @PatrickMahomes – we've got your first look at a taste of Texas in OP! @Whataburger submitted development plans for the former Salty Iguana site near 135th and U.S. 69. 🍔 🍟 🤤 pic.twitter.com/HHBKsX2LXj — City of Overland Park, Kansas (@opcares) October 22, 2020

The location is slated to be on 135th Street in between Antioch and 69 Highway, a spot formerly occupied by Salty Iguana.

The news trickled out earlier this week as jobs for future restaurants in Blue Springs and Overland Park were listed on Tuesday.

A public relations agency for Whataburger provided this statement to FOX4 on its expansion:

Whataburger is certainly excited about expanding into the Kansas City market and they are in fact hiring for some positions now. They have a robust and comprehensive training program, and they recruit early to ensure new leaders are prepared to share the Whataburger brand with the communities they serve. Apron for Whataburger

It’s still unknown when either location is expected or even estimated to open.

In addition to Overland Park and Blue Springs, there was also speculation that a Missouri location would be in Lee’s Summit. City officials announced that they had met with business leaders during the summer regarding the application process. Records show the latest development was a pre-application in June 2020.

The Blue Springs restaurant is listed at 905 Highway 7, just off of I-70. This is the location of an old Winstead’s, which closed on Nov. 30, 2018, according to the Kansas City Star. Find the Blue Springs job on the Whataburger website.

Click here for the Overland Park job on the Whataburger website.

Whataburger first announced its intentions to expand to Kansas City, as well as in Tennessee, back on July 1. The new stores will be the first new franchises for the company in nearly two decades.

The push from those in Kansas City who already loved the brand got a big boost when Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked for a store in the area. A Texas native, Mahomes said in 2018 that his favorite ketchup came from Whataburger. When the chain took to Twitter to offer a care package, Mahomes responded that “I just want a store in Kansas City!”