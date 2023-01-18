OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A new pilot program is making it easier for some renters to recycle in Overland Park.

The city has partnered with Ripple Glass to provide glass recycling at six apartment complexes throughout the city including:

Promontory: 91st St. and Metcalf Avenue

Glenwood Garden: 93rd Terrace and Glenwood St.

Whispering Hills: W. 124th St. and Antioch Road

Santa Fe Towers: Santa Fe Drive and Valley View Drive

The Royale at City Place: 113th St. and W. 113th Terrace

The Residences at Galleria” W. 112th St. and Outlook St.

The program places a glass recycling bin in the parking lot or garage of each apartment complex. Ripple will also provide tote bags to each resident to transport glass from their apartment to the large carts.

Glass will be collected from each complex on a bi-weekly basis.

The pilot program will run through Dec. 31.