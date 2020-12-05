Overland Park scout troop sets up honor tree for fallen officers, including Mike Mosher

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One scout troop is honoring officers who died in the line of duty.

Troop Ten donated this honor tree to the Overland Park Police Department. The act was commended by Public Information Officer John Lacy on Twitter.

The tree features the names of officers who have died in the line of duty this year. Among those remembered was officer Mike Mosher.

Thank you Boy Scout Troop 10 for the Honor Tree. The Honor Tree acknowledges all fallen Officers in the line of duty in 2020. pic.twitter.com/gbj0XhxQ7l — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) December 5, 2020

Officer Mosher was killed in a traffic stop on May 3 after witnessing a hit-and-run crash and pursuing the suspect. He was struck in a shootout and later died in the hospital.

Mosher left behind a wife and daughter.