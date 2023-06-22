OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The fans and parents of a late, Kansas City area artist are using art to carry on his legacy and Overland Park.

They’re planning a massive sculpture for the Kansas City metro to enjoy, but not before funds are raised with your help.

Jeff Hanson’s poppy paintings inspired the sculpture that will be on display at the Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

“Jeff you’re going to live on, your ripple effect will just continue,” father Hal Hanson said.

The Vision — for stainless steel poppies to spring from the ground outside the new visitor center.

“One of these poppies will be gargantuas,” mother Julie Hanson said. “I mean they’ll be big.”

The floral bouquet of poppies will stand 20 to 30 feet high.

“Chicago has the bean, St. Louis has the Arch, and Overland Park is going to have its Growing Kindness Sculpture,” Hal said.

That’s the name of the art installation — Growing Kindness.

It’s fitting as Hansen‘s parents said their son believed that everybody needs to be a little more kind.

“We want it to inspire people to be kind through the way jeff lived his life of love, kindness and generosity,” Julie said.

Hansen was visually impaired from an optic nerve tumor.

At the age of 12, in the midst of chemo and radiation, he started painting and then donating.

“He found joy in donating to live charity artwork across the nation,” Julie said, “To as many as 200 across the nation.”

When Hansen died in late 2020 at age 27, he had already generated $7 million for charity. Jeff’s dream, to raise $10 million for charity by his 30th birthday. Through grief, Hansen‘s fans and parents made it their mission, creating replica paintings, to reach that goal for him.

This iconic sculpture will cost $3 million to create and install. The same amount needed to reach Hanson’s goal he said before he passed away.

So far, they’ve raised $1.2 million.

Hal Hansen says it was their son’s next dream to create an outdoor sculpture and and he had Wanted to work with the company Zahner to make art.

Now they’re hoping to make that dream a reality.

Julie believes the words her son wrote, best invite others to help this fund grow.

“Every act of kindness helps create kinder communities more compassionate nations and a better world for all,” Julie said Hansen wrote that when he was 12.

The Hansen’s say this sculpture will be brought to life once they raise $3 million.

If you would like to help, donate here.