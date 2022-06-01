OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The City of Overland Park launched a survey to get feedback from residents on how to regulate short-term rentals within the city.

Short-term rentals are homes that are rented out for a short period of time ranging from a single night to several months. These types of rentals are typically made available through digital platforms like Airbnb, Home Away and VRBO.

In March, a deadly shooting at a short-term rental property in a south Overland Park subdivision prompted city leaders to begin discussions on how the rental properties are regulated. The following month the city council directed city staff to begin researching options to address safety concerns and other issues related to short-term rentals in residential areas.

Right now no formal action is being considered when it comes to regulating short-term rentals. City staff will present survey results to the city council to review later this year. The survey will be available through June 30.

Residents interested in taking the survey can find more information on the city’s website.

Anyone wanting to file a complaint against a specific property can use the city’s online customer service portal to file a report.