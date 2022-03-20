OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, Overland Park Police responded to a shooting on the 9700 block of West 145th Terrace.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, the victim had been taken to the hospital by family members, where she later died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as Cheryl Holloman of Wichita, Kansas.

A person of interest has been detained and is currently in custody for questioning.

If anybody has any information on this incident, they’re asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

