OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation as officers are working to identify suspect information.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

FOX4 will keep you updated on this situation as more information comes along.