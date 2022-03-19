OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Starbucks employees at the location of West 75th in Overland Park closed up temporarily to go on strike.

They want to unionize for better wages and an overall better job environment.

Hannah Edwards, a shift supervisor at the location, shared her thoughts.



“We are out here essentially making a statement to corporate that we are engaging in a legal right to organize. Our union election is in process. Our ballots are in the mail. We just want Starbucks to respect that,” Edwards said.

Workers of this Starbucks claim that management has been aggressive since they announced their plans to unionize.



According to Workers United, formal charges have been filed against Starbucks with the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency responsible for investigating misconduct during union organizing drives.



“We feel that we have been bullied and it’s time for it to stop,” Edwards said.



This is the second Kansas City metro area Starbucks location pushing to unionize. Earlier this month, workers at the Country Club Plaza location held a protest.



The strike at the Overland Park location caught the attention of union supporter, Jackie Johnson.



“I’m part of the American Postal Workers Union, local number 67 in Kansas City, Missouri,” Johnson said.



“The union can be your voice, when the workers are asking for stuff, the company doesn’t necessarily have to listen but when you have a union, you have people do the fight for you.”



While employees say work has been far from sweet, they will not quit.

“There’s been attempts to push union organizers out and we’re not backing down from that.”

