OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — People who planned to jump into a popular Overland Park swimming pool for the Fourth of July had to make some last minute adjustments to their holiday celebrations.

Overland Parks and Recreation announced on Twitter and Facebook Sunday that the Matt Ross Community Center pool was closed.

The city said the abrupt closure is due to emergency maintenance needed to the pool.

The pool at the community center will be closed until further notice.

Overland Park Parks and Rec said anyone who has a community center membership may swim at any outdoor pool with their Matt Ross pass. Those pools are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

