Overland Park to hold fireworks show on Fourth of July, but not with usual music, food trucks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park will have a fireworks show this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but the city’s celebration won’t be quite the same.

In a press release, the city called it “Independence Day the social distance way.”

Usually, the Star Spangled Spectacular includes live music, a beer tent, food trucks and more. But this year, Overland Park’s annual July 4 event will only feature fireworks.

The show will take place at about 9:45 p.m. on Fourth of July at Corporate Woods Founders’ Park. City leaders said attendees can watch from the lawn of the park or around Overland Park.

If you go to the park, bring a chair or blanket and be prepared to follow social distancing rules.

In case of rain, the fireworks show will be rescheduled to the same time on July 5.

The city also issued a reminder for residents wanting to celebrate the Fourth: Per city code, fireworks aren’t allowed in Overland Park unless they’re part of an approved show.

Cities like Roeland Park, Fairway and Westwood on the Kansas side and Blue Springs and Greenwood on the Missouri side have all recently canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows.