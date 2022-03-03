OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park’s annual Fall Festival parade will not take place this year. Instead the Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) will host the city’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade.

DOPP Executive Director Angie Mutti gave city council members an update on the organization’s annual operations during a Community Development meeting Wednesday night.

Mutti said the city still intends to host the annual Fall Festival in September, but DOPP won’t have a parade.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, with FOX4’s Abby Eden serving as Master of Ceremonies.

The parade route will kick off from the corner of 79th Street and Floyd, traveling west down 79th Street towards Santa Fe Drive. The route will continue south on Santa Fe Drive and end at Robinson Street.