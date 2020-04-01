Overland Park woman decorates her yard with skeletons for Quarantine-O-Ween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Being quarantined at home doesn't have to be boring, especially when there are Halloween decorations in the closet.

Ronee Vrooman loves skeletons and Halloween, so she created a Quarantine-O-Ween party with her Halloween decorations.

"We love Halloween. We go all out on Halloween and it’s a little bit crazy around here," she said.

The skeletons in her yard dress up, creating a kooky display for the neighborhood.

"I saw on the internet that there was this thing called Quarantine-O-Ween and we thought this is our chance to have some fun."

So what do the neighbors think?

Jane Smeltzer decided it was so over the top that she had to join in. This week is school spirit week for her skeletons.

"I borrowed a couple and dressed them up to do some fun things so every day we change the display and add some humor just to lighten up the situation."

Even though it is a frightening time for many, some of the skeletons in the closet are now bringing people together on the front lawn.

"We’ve been here over 15 years and we’ve met neighbors who have been here for 5 years so its been a great thing."