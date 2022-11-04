KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park, Kansas woman is hoping someone can help return a stolen family heirloom.

A denim jacket with an U.S. Army 101st Airborne Screaming Eagle Patch was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage at Main and Pershing October 16.

There are now rewards being offered in this case by people the jacket’s owner even know.

Cabral isn’t interested in prosecuting the thief, in fact she says she wants to help him.

Gerald Cabral died in 2003. Cabral never got to meet her grandfather. The jacket is the only thing she has of the veteran.

“I don’t hold a lot of material possessions close to me but that has meant the world to me ever since it became mine, and it just broke my heart. I sobbed like a lost a best friend,” she said.

The jacket and two others were stolen at the time of the first cold snap. A surveillance photo shows someone carrying what could be the jacket around 5:40 that day. Cabral believes the thief might have been someone in need.

“I can’t be mad at him for it, it’s getting cold he’s just working with what he’s got. I would be more than happy to get him a jacket that isn’t old and ripped up something to keep him warm,” Cabral said.

FOX4 went to Washington Park next to that garage where we’re told hundreds often gather for hot coffee and to warm up around the fire asking if anyone had seen the jacket.

Cabral posted she was looking for the jacket in the Facebook group Stolen KC. It’s been shared nearly 200 times. Some in the group have added to a growing reward.

“It’s so refreshing to see how good and kind people can be because we can be so blinded by the world. There’s people offering $150, $100, I think we are at $500 people have offered so far. There’s no words It’s amazing.”

Cabral says she’d also be happy to give the reward to the thief to help them with whatever they may need as winter descends upon Kansas City in exchange for the return of that jacket.

