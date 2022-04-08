KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight fire at an apartment complex in Kansas City sent 15 people to the hospital Friday morning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, nine children and six adults were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, burns or both.

Two of the children are in critical condition and five adults are in serious condition.

The call came in at about 12:34 a.m. at the Stonegate Meadows Apartments. Fire was visible from the first and second floor.

People were seen jumping from the second floor to escape. Stairs and fire escapes were also on fire.

Fire crews were in rescue mode immediately upon arrival and pulled residents from balconies.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

