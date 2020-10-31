Overnight assault leaves one man in the hospital and two people in custody

KANSAS CITY, Ks. – Early Saturday morning KCK Police were called to investigate some type in disturbance near 47th and State Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a serious head injury. Officers believed the man had been shot in the head. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for the head injury and is in critical, but stable condition.

Officers saw two people run from the crime scene and get into a vehicle. An officer, on foot, followed the vehicle down a dead-end street. The officer called for assistance from other officers, but before the assistance could get there the driver of the vehicle turned around and drove at the officer. The officer fired his gun at the approaching vehicle.

The suspect vehicle hit a pick-up truck at 62nd and State Ave. and the driver ran from the scene. The passenger was taken into custody at the scene. Detective have located the driver of the suspect vehicle. Neither the officer nor the suspects were injured. The case remains under investigation, anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.