LEAWOOD, Kan. —Investigators working to determine what caused a fire to break out overnight at a popular barbecue restaurant in Leawood.

Shortly after midnight crews from the Leawood Fire Department and Overland Park Fire Department responded to a fire at Gates Bar-B-Q at 2001 W. 103rd Terrace.

Once on scene crews quickly extinguished a fire that had broken out in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, but Leawood Deputy Chief Jarrett Hawley said the building has significant smoke damage and minor structural damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.