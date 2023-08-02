KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Investigators are working to determine what may have caused a fire to break out at a westside business late Tuesday night.

Just before midnight crews from the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department were called to the Bert Grimm Tattoo Museum near Genessee Street and 16th Street for a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found a fire that they say started outside the building and spread into the interior. Firefighters say the blaze burned through the wall into the second floor and attic of the building.

Firefighters quickly searched the building and got the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The building has been deemed a dangerous structure by the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.