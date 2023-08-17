Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Q39 restaurant in Overland Park. Image provided by the Overland Park Fire Department.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A popular barbecue restaurant in Overland Park will likely remain closed Thursday after an fire broke out in the kitchen Wednesday night.

Just before 10 p.m. crews from the Overland Park and Lenexa Fire Departments were called to the Q39 restaurant near College Boulevard and Antioch Road.

The first crews on the scene reported smoke coming from the roof of the single story building. Firefighters say everyone exited the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly learned the fire was coming from a gas appliance in the kitchen. Crews shut off gas to the building and extinguished the fire within approximately 15 minutes.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen of the restaurant, but investigators say the sprinkler system was activated, which will require additional cleanup and repair. Officials from the Overland Park Fire Department say the restaurant will likely be closed for repairs Thursday.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.