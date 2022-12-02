OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A fire at an Overland Park restaurant will force them to temporarily close their doors.

Unforked, located at 7337 W 119th Street, sustained flame and smoke damage that will require time to repair.

It is with a heavy heart that we share our Overland Park location sustained smoke and heat damage early this morning. We were notified by officials a piece of equipment caused an electrical fire which was promptly responded to by the Overland Park & Leawood Fire Departments. No injuries were sustained. It goes without saying, but our OP location will be temporarily closed while we assess the damage with officials and the insurance company. A huge thank you to the Overland Park & Leawood Fire Departments for their quick response time. Thank you to everyone for your support! Unforked

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire that was called in just after 6 a.m. on Friday.

Fire fighters saw smoke showing on the building’s roof and entered to begin an offensive attack in the kitchen area.

OPFD says no one was in the building at the time of the fire and continue to investigate the cause.