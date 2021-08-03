Overnight hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to KCPD, one person is in critical condition after a silver SUV hit a black and white motorcycle near 53rd Street and Prospect Avenue at about 9:39 p.m. Monday night.

Police say, the Zhejiang Apollo motorcycle was traveling east on 53rd Street and failed to stop at the stop sign when the SUV hit them.

An unknown female driving the SUV got out of the vehicle, picked up part of her front bumper that fell off and continue south on Prospect Avenue.

The motorcyclist was found in the street and has critical injuries.