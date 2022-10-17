KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overnight apartment in Kansas City left two people injured and 27 people displaced on Monday.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, fire crews were called to 9th Street and Benton Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. on reports of a fire on the second floor of an apartment building.

The fire caused damage to 31 units, displacing 27 people. The Red Cross is assisting many of them.

One person was taken to the hospital with fire-related injuries and another was taken for a medical issue.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.