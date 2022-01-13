Overnight Kansas City fire critically injures three people, kills two dogs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department Arson and Bomb Unit is investigating an overnight fire that critically injured three people.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, crews were called to a single-family residence at about 12:10 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire.

KCFD said they arrived in under three minutes and met two victims in the front yard. The house was showing heavy smoke and fire.

Fire crews found a third victim upon conducting a search inside the building.

All three victims were taken to local hospital in critical condition. Two dogs did not make it out of the fire.

Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, a spokesperson for KCFD reminds Kansas City residents that the department has smoke alarms available by calling 816-513-4648.