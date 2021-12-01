Overnight shooting in Kansas City leaves one man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead near on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to 81st Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard on a shooting call.

According to police, the call came from the driver of a vehicle who said an unknown vehicle shot at him and his passenger, who was struck by gunfire near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The driver pulled over near 81st Street for help. When emergency medical services arrived on scene, they pronounced the passenger of the vehicle dead.

Police continue to speak with witnesses and collect evidence from the scene.

Anyone who knows any information about the fatal shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.