Overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed in western Independence late Thursday night, Aug. 13.

According to a news release from the Independence Police Department, officers were called about 10:50 p.m. to the 9300 block of East 16th Street South in reference to a shooting.

Officers found one victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

The investigation was ongoing early Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, call the police department’s tip line at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.