Overnight shooting leaves woman dead on St. John Avenue

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect a correction from KCPD. It was originally reported that the victim was a man, but police have now determined the victim is a woman.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 6200 block of St. John Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and homicide detectives are canvassing for witnesses and have no suspect information at this time.

KCPD urges anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043.