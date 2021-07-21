Overnight shooting near Ruskin Way Park leaves man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating after one person was killed in the area of 114th Street and Eastern Avenue.

Officers were called to the area just after 2 a.m. and officers that were responding to a separate call nearby heard the shots and responded to the scene.

When police got to the scene, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone who has information or saw anything is urged to call Homicide at 816-234-5043.

Anonymous tips can be left via the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.