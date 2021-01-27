Recent snowfall puts Kansas City’s new snow removal plan to the test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight snowfall in the metro presented a test for the new city manager’s snow removal strategy.

A newly beefed-up force of city workers and snowplows were on the streets on Wednesday, with more gear and people power clearing the way. The city refers to the planning behind this approach as “snow science.” It’s part of a new dedication on the city’s behalf toward clearing city streets after winter weather strikes.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from residents that snow removal and improving our snow removal plan is a priority,” Maggie Green, a spokesperson for Kansas City Public Works, said on Wednesday.

Green said newly hired city manager, Brian Platt, learned a lot about snow removal deficiencies while riding along with a city snowplow crew on January 1. That’s when a New Year’s Day snowstorm dumped five inches of snow on the metro, and the city’s 311 complaint lines rang off the hook.

“One thing with our new snow plan is to have 24-hour operations on neighborhood streets,” Green said.

Kansas City Public Works has added 50 trucks to its plan of attack, pulling in many from other city departments. 100 new drivers have been added as well, according to Green, who said 15 more workers have been added to dayshift efforts and 60 more to overnights. Green also talked about tandem plowing, which involves use of of two snowplows working together to clear residential areas.

Residents voiced their complains about inefficient snow removal to city hall four weeks ago. On Wednesday, FOX4’s cameras noticed only a few spots around the city that were still awaiting attention.

“They’re doing a lot better than they used to when it snows,” David Simpson, an east Kansas City resident, said. “They’re doing a whole lot better on the side streets.”

City snowplow efforts can be tracked in real time via this website.