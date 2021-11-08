Overnight work on KC Streetcar means road closures, detours this week in River Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are working on the Kansas City Streetcar route through the River Market area this week, but the KC Streetcar Authority hopes to limit headaches by completing the work overnight.

Work started Sunday night, Nov. 7, with construction crews repairing an area between 3rd and 5th Streets from Grand Boulevard to Delaware Street.

Work is scheduled each night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. when the streetcar is out of service.

Monday night: Work on Grand Boulevard between 3rd and 5th streets. Grand Boulevard will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Oak Street.

Wednesday night: Work along 3rd Street, which will be closed between Grand Boulevard and Wyandotte Street. There will be posted detours along the route.

Thursday night: Work along Delaware Street between 3rd and 5th streets. During this time, Delaware Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Wyandotte Street.

The roads will reopen and return to regular traffic patterns before the morning streetcar service each morning. All work is weather dependent.