LOUISBURG, Kan. —A portion of K-68 Highway in Miami County, Kansas, is closed Friday morning due to a crash involving an overturned semi truck.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office a semi truck with cattle in the trailer went off the road overnight and overturned.

The driver was not hurt, but the cattle had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries. K-68 Highway will remain closed between Mission Belleview Road and Coldwater Road while crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) make repairs to the road.

Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.