Overturned semi closes I-635 ramp from northbound I-35

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An overturned semi has closed the ramp from northbound I-35 to I-635.
Emergency crews are on scene and no other vehicles are involved in the crash.
The Overland Park Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Delays are expected through the area.
The southbound ramp to northbound I-35 is also closed.
