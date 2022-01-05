Overturned semi closes I-635 ramp from northbound I-35

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An overturned semi has closed the ramp from northbound I-35 to I-635.

Emergency crews are on scene and no other vehicles are involved in the crash.

Non-Injury crash northbound I-35 at I-635 northbound (ramp). Semi truck tipped over. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/8bqdKjjJPQ — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) January 5, 2022

The Overland Park Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Delays are expected through the area.

The southbound ramp to northbound I-35 is also closed.