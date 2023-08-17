MISSION, Kan. — The exit ramp onto northbound Interstate 635 in Johnson County, Kansas is closed Thursday morning due to an overturned semi truck.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m.

Kansas City Scout cameras show the exit from northbound I-35 onto northbound I-635 is closed while crews work to remove the truck from the roadway. Scout cameras show the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.