KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of I-635 have reopened after a crash shutdown the interstate for several hours Thursday morning.

Authorities shutdown both lanes of northbound I-635 overnight after a two-vehicle crash caused a semi truck to overturn on the road. The road reopened just before 8 a.m. It’s unclear at this time is anyone has been hurt.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.