KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 onto 87th Street is closed Thursday afternoon due to an overturned concrete truck.

Around 10:50 a.m. crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a concrete truck on its side at the top of the exit ramp from northbound I-435 onto 87th Street.

KCFD officials say the truck had been positioned to drop concrete for ongoing construction on the 87th Street bridge when it was hit by a passing box truck. The box truck snagged the concrete shoot, spinning the concrete truck around and pushing the truck onto its side.

Photo provided by the Kansas City Fire Department

Hazmat crews have been called to contain a large oil and fuel spill from overturned truck.No injuries were reported, but the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Kansas City Scout cameras show the exit ramp from northbound I-435 is closed at 87th Street. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.