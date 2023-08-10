KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The exit ramp from northbound Interstate 435 onto 87th Street is closed Thursday afternoon due to an overturned concrete truck.
Around 10:50 a.m. crews with the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a concrete truck on its side at the top of the exit ramp from northbound I-435 onto 87th Street.
KCFD officials say the truck had been positioned to drop concrete for ongoing construction on the 87th Street bridge when it was hit by a passing box truck. The box truck snagged the concrete shoot, spinning the concrete truck around and pushing the truck onto its side.
Hazmat crews have been called to contain a large oil and fuel spill from overturned truck.No injuries were reported, but the crash caused significant damage to both vehicles.
Kansas City Scout cameras show the exit ramp from northbound I-435 is closed at 87th Street. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.