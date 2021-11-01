Overwhelming majority of Saint Luke’s employees comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of employees at Saint Luke’s Health System are now fully vaccinated. This summer, the Health System mandated that all employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 30, 2021.

As of Nov. 1, Saint Luke’s Health System said 120 of its 12,000 employees decided against the requirement, and are no longer employed in the health system. Saint Luke’s said the rate is consistent with Truman Medical Center and other local and national health care organizations with similar requirements.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our efforts to get fully vaccinated to protect our health care workers and our community and to bring an end to this pandemic,” Melinda L. Estes, MD, Saint Luke’s Health System President and CEO, said.

Saint Luke’s also announced it raised its minimum wage to $17.50 an hour and that each regular full-time employee will get a $2,000 “thank you” bonus on Dec. 1.