Owner hoping to move forward after suspected drunk driver crashes into Blue Springs salon

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Hollywood Nails needs a facelift after an SUV plowed thru its store front. The vehicle took out a brick wall and shattered windows Monday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m.

Blue Springs police said a man in his 50’s was behind the wheel.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

“There were so many people in there, little kids and adults, I mean a grandma with her grandkids,” Friend of store owner Victoria Conner said. “If people hadn’t moved and it hadn’t played out like it played out, people would have died.”

Conner said her daughter walked out the door just a minute before the crash happened.

“That’s what chokes you up,” Conner said with tears in her eyes. “Because a minute’s difference could really change this whole story.”

Kaitlyn backed out of her parking spot. Then, this vehicle nailed the store front.

“Like a bomb,” Kaitlyn said. “I felt my car shake.”

Blue Spring police took the man in on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“There were some indicator tests they did on scene,” Chief Bob Muenz said. “It did indicate possible level of intoxication, maybe being under the influence of something.”

Muenz said they are working to find out why the vehicle went into the building.

“It could’ve been deadly, deadly if somebody had been behind that glass,” Muenz said.

He said it’s lucky nobody was hurt. Conner and Kaitlyn call it a miracle.

“It was a blessing,” Conner said. “Angels had to be watching over that shop.”

“Any minute it can be taken away from you,” Kaitlyn said. “So, you’ve got to make sure that your happy and good and impacting this world in a positive way.”

They hope the community lends the owner a helping hand, after he polishes-up the shop in just one day.

“He is not just somebody that does your nails,” Conner said. “He’s a friend, he’s a business owner, he’s a father, he’s a husband. He’s a good guy.”

The owner of the store didn’t want to talk on camera, but told FOX4 he just wants to clean up the mess, move forward.

He plans to open for business Wednesday.