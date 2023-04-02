KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For nearly two decades, the Michael Smith Event Space has been a staple in the Crossroads District.

Sunday, they found themselves having to rebuild after an early morning crash.

The event space that was formerly a restaurant will now be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

“You’re always like, ‘What the heck is going on,'” owner, Michael Smith said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., according to smith.

“We knew it was late, in the middle of the night and nobody got hurt.”

The event space was closed at the time of the crash. Smith surveyed the damage this morning after hearing the news.

“It looks really, way worse than it kind of is. The two windows knocked out, some support brick at the bottom and some surrounding support,” Smith said.

Smith tells FOX4 that police told him two cars were speeding when one of those cars crashed into the event space. He also says police told him the driver was cited and the car was towed.

FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and we are waiting to hear back.

The Smiths are just happy that there were no customers inside at the time of the crash.

“There were probably three tables by those windows that were run over, so if someone had been sitting there, they would be seriously injured,” he said.



Now the focus turns to getting the event space back and better than ever before.

“We’ll, of course, move forward. We will use that space and we will continue to do business. We’re ready to rock and roll,” Smith said.

While the event space will be closed until the rebuild is complete. The other two businesses owned by Smith, which sit next to the event space—Extra Virgin and Farina—will remain open.