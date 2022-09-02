KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The owner of a popular restaurant is serving up more than food. He’s putting the entire restaurant on a platter — hoping someone will buy it. There’s a piece of the deal that involves the new KCI Airport Terminal might entice potential buyers.

Poio Mexican BBQ is busier than ever. That’s why the owner said he needs to make a cut and take something off his plate.

Carlos Mortera is selling Poio for $250,000.

“We are not closing. We’re still open,” Mortera said. “We will be open until the restaurant is sold to a new owner.”

It was a hard decision to sell, but he said the payout he’ll see when it comes to his family will be worth it.

These days he’s working 16-hours, several days a week. He’s looking for more time with his young kids.

“The pandemic kind of put a perspective of what I want out of life and, you know, money is not everything,” Mortera said. “Time trumps money and at least time with them for now. I’ve got to spend time with them before they hate me, and they become teenagers.”

In 2020, Mortera closed his other Poio restaurant on the west side due to the pandemic.

“Been coming over here since it was at the last location and followed it over here,” Curtis Barkley said. “Fantastic food.”

Barkley is a big fan of the unique char with the chicken. They serve wood fire grilled pollo, nachos with all the layers and family style ribs.

It’s a popular restaurant.

First Lady Jill Biden even stopped in for a bite when she was in Kansas City last year.

“In a town with such great food and so many options,” Barkley said. “This is one of my favorites and it would be sad if it was gone.”

The owner is not only selling the restaurant, he’s selling the Poio brand, which includes a license agreement for a spot inside the new KCI airport terminal.

“The license agreement is for the LLC that owns the restaurant and the brand,” Mortera said. “So, it will be transferred to the owner.”

It was Mortera’s dream to build a franchise. He hopes the new owner sees that future for Poio.

“Someone who wants to do that would be amazing,” Mortera said. “Take it to another state or just other parts of the city, that would be great. So everybody can keep trying the food.”

Mortera said they have a few interested parties, but nothing set in stone.

He assures foodies, they will stay open until Poio is in good hands.

