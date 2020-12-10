Package thefts climb across metro with online holiday shopping high during pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This time of year, package thieves, also dubbed porch pirates, are making themselves known.

Several metro agencies are reporting an uptick in this kind of theft, and Kansas City is a prime target.

“There’s always a reason why somebody felt that’s why they needed to do that,” said David Brucker, founder and creator of the Facebook group Stolen KC.

If it’s one thing David Brucker hates, it’s a thief, he said. It’s also the sole reason he started Stolen KC, now with more than 134,000 members from all around the metro.

“We are a great place to post that because it gets pushed out to so many people. We see a lot of identification in a short period of time,” Brucker said. “We always say we are a community group first. Sharing information that way and trying to get people an additional bit of hope when they are feeling at their lowest.”

It’s not only the holiday season that causes an increase in package theft, but this year the COVID-19 pandemic can be blamed, too. More people are staying home and shopping online, putting deliveries at an all-time high.

Thefts like these cost billions of dollars in losses a year.

Leaders at security tech companies like Watchman Security said calls are increasing as people request monitoring services. They said as holiday thefts heat up, so is their business.

“We have cameras that will tell is a person is coming up to the door or someone is walking up to your house. You get a notification on your phone, and that’s always good,” said Lucas Ingala, founder and CEO of Watchman Security.

Ingala said cameras may be a deterrent but having video evidence also serves as proof that your order was stolen to the company you ordered from.

Other tips for preventing package theft include to schedule your delivery and know exactly when it arrives, ask a neighbor to get the package, or have it delivered to a secure location or to someone you trust who is home.

“They are typically going to go to a house that doesn’t have cameras or doesn’t have a doorbell camera on it,” Ingala said. “I would suggest to people if you don’t have anything, go get something.”