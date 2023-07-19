INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Save A Lot on Blue Ridge Cutoff is already boarded up with doors locked. By the end of the month the Save A Lot in on North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone will join them.

Signs on the doors of each the stores explain reasons for closing. Value Grocers LLC cited general business decline along with ongoing theft in the neighborhood.

A letter from Syed Haider said that theft made it impossible to continue its discounted grocery model in the area.

It’s smaller but usually has everything you need on an off brand or something which helps because it’s cheaper,” Chris Mathis said shopping at the Gladstone store which will close July 31.

Each letter listed three stores within a 3 to 10 mile radius where people in need of groceries can go instead

“Everyone needs groceries. I figured they could have probably done something else, they could have done something where thieves wouldn’t take over. But you’ve got thieves everywhere,” Ronald Toombs said after showing up to the Independence store only to find it had closed.

Across Blue Ridge Cut Off A1 Appliance Kansas City just opened its doors last month thinking the nearby grocery store would help bring in customers. The store’s owner says thieves won’t force her out.

“I don’t see somebody walking out with a refrigerator or a stove but it’s unfortunate that it’s happening in the neighborhood,” Myrna Sparks said.

While she’s been there for less than 60 days, her neighbor,, Dixon’s Chili, has been in that location more than 60 years.

“It’s convenient for all of us to have a store right across the street just one minute and you are there. I was really surprised that they closed and I am sad that they closed because I’ve been over several times over the years,” Dixon’s Manager Francine Graham said.

Independence had also been dealing with a big issue of thieves stealing shopping carts which ended up littered around the city. So last year it started a program where the stores would have to pay for every time one of their shopping carts was stolen and had to be returned.

The City says since stores took pre-emptive measures detailing plans to prevent stolen shopping carts, thefts of the carts are down 50%.