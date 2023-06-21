DE SOTO, Kan. —In anticipation of the opening of a new $4 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, Panasonic Energy is seeing growing interest from automakers looking to expand their EV fleets.

Wednesday Panasonic announced it has entered into discussions to supply Mazda with automotive cylindrical lithium-ion batteries made in its plants in Japan and North America.

A deal with Panasonic could lay the groundwork for Mazda to expand its EV fleet. In November, the Japanese manufacturer announced plans to make EVs account for up to 40% of its global sales by 2030.

“As part of our electrification initiatives, Mazda is working with its partners in three phases to flexibly respond to changes in regulatory trends, consumer needs, and other areas,” Masahiro Moro, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Mazda, said in a press release. “We are delighted to collaborate with Panasonic Energy, which has been a pioneer in automotive lithium-ion batteries, developing high-quality products. We will keep contributing to curbing global warming through various initiatives including our electrification strategy.”

If a deal is established, Mazda would join automakers like Tesla and Lucid in relying on Panasonic for electric vehicle battery manufacturing.

“As the automotive industry rapidly advances electrification and is leading in this technology, collaboration with Mazda will be a major step toward the achievement of our mission of realizing a society in which the pursuit of happiness and a sustainable environment are harmonized. With our superior technology and extensive experience, we will drive growth of the lithium-ion battery industry and further accelerate our efforts to achieve zero emissions,” Kazuo Tadanobu, President, CEO of Panasonic Energy, said in a press release.

Panasonic broke ground on a new 2.7 million square foot facility in De Soto, Kansas, in November. Construction crews set the facility’s first steel beam on April 26.

Officials from Panasonic anticipate the new plant will be operational by the spring of 2025.