Pandemic blamed for long lines to get vehicle tags in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Since the pandemic hit in March, frustrated drivers in Wyandotte County have had a difficult time trying to register their vehicles, and the Unified Government has been struggling to serve its residents.

Vehicle registration offices were closed for 11 weeks from March until June because of the new coronavirus. That created a backlog of an estimated 22,000 vehicle registrations in Wyandotte County that people mailed in during that time.

When the Unified Government reopened in June, it also implemented staff furloughs to compensate for the drop in tax revenue during the shutdown.

As a result, 40% fewer workers and a lot more registrations to process has created a lot of frustration for citizens trying to get tags for their vehicles.

“We waited in line for a long time,” resident Marion Bernard said. “The site went down, and they gave us numbers. We are back to waiting in line again. I know there were some people here who were waiting since 5 a.m!”

The furloughs have finally ended now. Director of Revenue Rick Mikesic told FOX4 that he has the downtown office working only on processing the backlog of mail-in registrations.

The State Avenue office is for walk-in customers, but all the appointments are filled for the day within five minutes of the office opening at 8 a.m.

Mikesic’s best advice is to complete your registration paperwork at home and mail it. He said owners will receive registrations eventually.

KCK police will not pull over drivers or ticket them for having expired tags or no license plates. The governor has established a grace period for registration renewals until the end of November.

Mikesic said it may take at least that long for his staff to catch up.