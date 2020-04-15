Pandemic brings some challenges for new parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the coronavirus pandemic rages, life for everyone has drastically changed.

Even so, William and Sierra Canady are loving life as new parents. Sierra gave birth to their son Matthew, three weeks ago.

"The first part of this is over, which was the birthing and the nine months. Now we get a chance to enjoy him," Sierra Canady said.

Now they're adjusting to parenthood, and it has come with its challenges during this crisis. Due to group gathering recommendations, only their mothers have gotten to meet little Matthew.

"We've had an abundance of people call and check on us. We've got a chance to FaceTime and send pictures. So we're just waiting it out like everyone else," Sierra Canady said.

Dr. Bret Gordon, an OBGYN at St. Luke's South Hospital says the feeling of isolation is normal for new parents. But right now it's heightened, as many of his patients are battling postpartum depression.

"With this current situation, it's a new normal because just because something's normal with having postpartum depression doesn't mean that it's not incredibly difficult," Gordon said. "With the additional constraints that we have on us now, isolation and social distancing, the normal support structures that we have in place, they can't be there to the extent we'd like."

Gordon says fathers can be affected too. He suggests both parents for a walk or get some fresh air to unwind.

As for the Canady's, they're taking everything day by day.

"At home, it's pretty stable. But when I am going out to grab an item or maybe just want to get out of the house for five or 10 minutes. it's just always that fear of what am I bringing back home," Sierra Canady said.

If you are feeling overwhelmed or anxious after giving birth, St. Luke's urges you to reach out here for support.