Pandemic changing the way local florist do things ahead of Mother’s Day

KANSAS CITY METRO — Mother’s Day is this Sunday and florists across the metro are busy preparing for flower deliveries. This year things will look a bit different due to the coronavirus.

Business has been slower than normal for Alissa’s Flowers, Fashions & Interiors in Independence. But now they’re busy preparing for Mother’s Day.

“It’s been very busy. Mother’s Day, people given the current affairs are eager to try to reach out and give some brightness to their mothers and their wive,” Alissa’s Flowers, Fashions & Interiors owner, Alissa Blundell said.

This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for florists. However, the pandemic is changing the way they do things.

“We are definitely doing a hand free. We’re taking all the precautions with the designers here in this store — gloves, masks, things like that to limit the item touch,” Blundell said.

Blundell’s shop has opted to do ‘no touch’ doorstep deliveries. They’ll drop off flower arrangements, then call the customer.

Other flower shops like The Fiddly Fig in Kansas City will be doing the same.

“We’re doing our best. We’re going to get there. I think every flower shop is in the same boat,” The Fiddly Fig owner, Sheryl White said.

White says her shop is sitting at 350 orders for Mother’s Day. During a typical year, meeting this demand wouldn’t be a problem.

But this year is more challenging.

“So we are short staffed, product is a little hard, but we are working hard trying to make as many people happy as we can,” White said.

While this Mother’s Day preparation will look a lot different, both flower shops are happy to make the adjustments.